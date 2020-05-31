Kathryn Thomas opens up about struggling through miscarriages and the ’emotional turmoil’ of fertility issues

Kathryn Thomas opens up about struggling through miscarriages and the ’emotional turmoil’...

Kathryn Thomas has opened up about the struggle she went through when she suffered two miscarriages, and how fertility issues caused her “emotional turmoil”.

The Operation Transformation host is mum to Ellie, 2, but the road to motherhood hasn’t been easy.

Opening up on Síle Seoige’s podcast, Ready to be Real, Kathryn admitted she really struggled.

“When I went through my miscarriages, that was a time where I was really tested,” she admitted.

“That was a time where I really struggled and I really questioned everything I knew about myself.

“All of the positivity and the strength and the looking forward and the go-getting. There was a time where that all seeped out of me. It was hard, it was really hard.”

The TV presenter then embarked on a four year journey of trying to get pregnant.

“I wondered was it all a show or was it because I’ve never went experienced anything that made me feel the way I felt going through something like that. That was, without doubt, the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through.”

“It was a long four years. And when I think back on it, that for me was a time that I was really challenged. I struggled to maintain the person I thought I was.”

“I had forgotten the emotional turmoil, I think it was easy to forget the emotional turmoil because she’s here in the world and it’s like she was always meant to be.’

“Deep down I know it’s changed me for sure and it has left a scar that’s still there, but it didn’t get me all the way. It definitely challenged that positive disposition that I have but it didn’t beat me,” she explained.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.