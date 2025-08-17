Kathryn Thomas issues heartbreaking update after heroic rescue ahead of the Rose of Tralee

Kathryn Thomas has issued a heartbreaking update after a heroic rescue ahead of the Rose of Tralee.

Over the weekend, the TV host shared on her social media that she had rescued a little grey kitten on the side of the road, as she made her journey down to Kerry for the festival.

Naming the little kitten Rose, Kathryn shared the sad news that the animal had suddenly passed away in the night following a visit to the vet.

She told her followers on Sunday morning: “I have really bad news. Poor little Rose didn’t make it through the night.”

“She died at about 10.30pm last night and everyone is so shocked, devastated, obviously but Deirdre and Brian and everybody in Abbey Veterinary are so shocked because yesterday she was running around.”

“They sent me a little video of her playing with the string and so we don’t know what happened. They reckon it could have been the impact to her back legs. It may have caused a stroke. Now that is just a guess, they don’t know for sure,” Kathyrn continued.

“I’m so sorry, I’m devastated. Thank you for all your messages, those who said that you’d take her and give her a lovely home, but , Anyway, the little mite is at peace now.”

Kathryn later shared the video of little Rose running around in a tribute to the kitten, writing: “Codladh sámh”, which means “sleep peacefully.”

Taking to her Instagram story, the TV host shared with her followers an incident that occurred when she was coming up to the motorway roundabout, over the weekend.

Sharing a photo of a little grey kitten, Kathryn penned, “Picked up this poor little angle […] with cars literally driving over her.”

She continued: “She couldn’t move and it looked like her back legs were broken 😭 Googled Tralee vets. Rang one who refused to take her.” “Then rang Abbey Vetinary centre on Church St. who told me to bring her in. She peed and what all over my @roseoftraleefestival briefs on the way there. But Vet Deirdre Cremins, the angel that she is, thinks she has a chance.” “All the staff were so lovely as I had to run but said they’d keep me updated. We all called her Rose😭😭 I’m not able #prayforrose.” This is the third year that Kathryn is hosting the festival alongside Dáithí Ó Sé on stage at MTU’s Kerry Sports Academy.