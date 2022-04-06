Kathryn Thomas hopeful Operation Transformation will return for another season despite backlash

Kathryn Thomas is hopeful Operation Transformation will return for another season despite the backlash.

The RTÉ series follows five participants as they try to lose weight and get fit with the expert help of a dietician, fitness instructor and psychologist.

The show has been met with mixed reviews, as some viewers think it promotes an unhealthy diet culture.

Speaking to RSVP Live, Kathryn admitted she was not worried about the programme being axed.

The popular presenter said: “Personally, I am not worried about the future but I don’t make the decisions in RTÉ about whether the show comes back.”

“We are only ever commissioned on an annual basis, it is year on year. But with the ratings the way they are I would be hopeful to see it coming back. If it comes back, I will be at the helm for sure.”

Kathryn praised the show and the fact that it has evolved this year saying: “I thought it was great.”

“The health indicators we talked about this year have always been there but they have never been broadcast on the show before because the focus for so many years was on the weight that people were losing and the inches people were losing.”

“Giving a real 360 degree picture of health has been widely appreciated and it has been embraced by the viewers. It is only right that we have evolved as a show.”

She continued: “Everyone’s opinion is valid, we have been on TV for 15 years so we need to keep changing and evolving.”

“We got between 30 and 35 percent audience share again this year, which is phenomenal. Operation Transformation is loved by the Irish public and the work we do everyday is important.”

“Dr Niall Moyna said the show changes the face of rural Ireland every January and February, that is how much people get out of the show from a community perspective.”