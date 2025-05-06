Kathryn Thomas discusses ‘challenging time’ in her life leading her to make major lifestyle changes

Kathryn Thomas has opened up about a “challenging time” in her life, which led her to make some major lifestyle changes.

In February, the media personality started her own radio show, The Morning Show with Kathryn Thomas, on Dublin’s Q102.

Speaking on The Mind Full podcast alongside host Dermott Whelan, Kathryn reflected on her close friend’s shock diagnosis.

“About two years ago, I was 44 and there was so much talk about perimenopause and I just thought, I wasn’t sleeping, zero libido and really kind of frazzled and forgetful,” she said.

“I would wake up and without even looking I would know what time it was and I would be awake for the night. I went to a female fertility clinic and talked to a great doctor there and they said, ‘Would you think about going on HRT?’

“And I said, ‘I think I’m a little bit young for that’ and she said, ‘Not necessarily’, and I knew myself that this was a big area for women and not something we should be embarrassed about.”

Kathryn then explained that at around the same time she was experiencing these symptoms, her longtime friend was diagnosed with a serious illness.

“It was a very difficult time for her, for her family as she has young kids… that was a very challenging time to see her going through that and also it held a mirror up to me,” she said.

“I was just thinking, ‘Why her and not me, why her family and not my family’, and I remember going to bed one night, I had been to see her in the hospital I was doing what I do, came home, got into bed and I just had a massive panic attack.”

The 46-year-old explained that she was familiar with panic attacks as she had experienced some when she was a student at university.

“They didn’t continue for me, they were from a time I was partying too hard and working two jobs… but this one really took the wind out of my sail, because I went, ‘Oh my god, where did that come out of?'”

“I went on HRT for six months thinking that was going to change my sleep, putting the no libido, panic attacks to perimenopause. But it didn’t really improve my sleep, it didn’t really improve a whole lot.

“So, that was when I did a whole life sit-down and went, ‘Where am I going? What am I doing? What do I want?'”

Kathryn explained that after a lot of conversations with her husband, Padraig McLoughlin, she came to realise that routine was an aspect of life she was missing.

“I will go to bed now and be asleep by 10pm, put the girls to bed at 8:20pm. Put the phone away try not to doomscroll and trying to get back into reading my book.”

“I was actually not giving myself enough time… and it’s working for me now I feel more energised and the brain fog, after I stopped taking HRT (it didn’t work for me).”

“What actually did fix it was going to bed earlier, figuring out in my head I’m happy where I’m at, going to work with a smile on my face, playing really good tunes and dancing around my own studio.”

“Right now I’m glad that I’m feeling, awake, alive and energised because for two years I was operating on a half mast,” she concluded.

Kathryn has two daughters with her husband Padraig – Grace, six, and Ellie, three.