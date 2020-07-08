Karen Koster unveils brand new look after lockdown

Karen Koster has unveiled a brand new look after the coronavirus lockdown.
After visiting her hairdresser for the first time in months, the 39-year-old decided to chop off her long blonde locks in favour of a gorgeous bob.
Karen took to Instagram and showed off her new hairstyle with her followers.
“It’s been 15 years since I’ve had a proper chop!” she wrote.
“Feels fantastic! Thank you @brendanmclaughlin70 for the lob!” she added.
In a later snap, the Virgin Media host revealed that she felt like a “new woman,” but joked that her husband barely recognised the change.
The news comes after Karen recently admitted that she almost quit her role on Ireland AM.
