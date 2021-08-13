The former Love Island star is dating Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice

Kai Widdrington sparks speculation Maura Higgins could appear on Strictly Come Dancing

Kai Widdrington has sparked speculation Maura Higgins could appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 25-year-old was recently announced as a brand new professional partner on Strictly Come Dancing, after appearing on RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars for three years.

Ahead of his new role on Strictly, Kai has been living with fellow pro dancer Giovanni Pernice in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KΛI ЩIDDЯIПGƬӨП (@kaiwidd)

The Italian dancer has been dating Irish reality star Maura Higgins since June, following her split from Chris Taylor.

Since they started dating, Kai has hung out with Maura a few times, and revealed she’s got some moves.

Speaking on Elaine on Virgin Media One, Kai said: “We have only seen each other a few times but she has always been nothing but supportive for sure and that’s always the case.”

“I think she’s a secret dancer inside. We’ve seen some moves before in the flat and I think she’s a secret Strictly star.”

Kai’s confession has sparked speculation Maura could appear on Strictly in the future, or Dancing With The Stars if it returns to RTÉ.

The line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2021 was announced this week.

This year’s line-up includes The Crown star Greg Wise, McFly’s Tom Fletcher, comedian Robert Webb, Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and Coronation Street’s Katie McGlynn.

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson, presenter AJ Odudu, Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies, BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, and EastEnders stars Nina Wadia and Rose Ayling-Ellis have also been confirmed for the show.