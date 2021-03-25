The DWTS judge is considered high-risk due to his Cystic Fibrosis diagnosis

Julian Benson gets his first Covid vaccine after a year of cocooning

Julian Benson has shared his delight after receiving his first Covid jab.

The Dancing With The Stars judge has been cocooning since the beginning of the pandemic due to his Cystic Fibrosis diagnosis, which puts him in the high-risk category.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, the RTÉ star said: “JABBADABBADOO! This morning was a very emotional and exciting day. After a year of cocooning i got my first vaccine jab! :-)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julian Benson (@judge_jules_offic)

“Was even more special that is was administered by an amazing nurse @theresecarrigan who has cared for me and many Cystic Fibrosis patients for over 30 years!” he added.

Julian kept his cystic fibrosis battle private until 2018, when he revealed he was diagnosed with the illness at two-years-old.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show, he said: “When I was born…they didn’t know what was wrong with me. I was always getting chest infections, I was always getting sick.”

“I ended up spending a year in Temple Street…I was diagnosed at two years of age with cystic fibrosis.”

“I have CF but CF doesn’t have me. It doesn’t define who I am… and I put that down to my Mum” #DWTSIrl’s @judgejulesoffic telling the #latelate that his mum made sure having Cystic Fibrosis never held him back pic.twitter.com/P1v4xRJpNM — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) March 23, 2018

The 50-year-old set up The Julian Benson CF Foundation the same year he shared his diagnosis, aiming to provide much-needed support and services to CF sufferers and their families.

Cystic Fibrosis is an inherited chronic disease that primarily affects the lungs and digestive system.

Julian previously revealed he had been given a life expectancy of thirteen years, but said he has never let the illness define him.