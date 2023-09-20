Journalist Aoife Moore set to front brand new RTÉ documentary

Aoife Moore is set to front a brand new RTÉ documentary, titled Fools for Love?

The documentary will see the journalist take a look at the hostile environment many women encounter on dating apps.

In a world where online dating has become a staple of modern romance, Aoife will examine the darker corners of the digital realm, revealing women’s distressing experiences from unsolicited imagery to romance scams and revenge porn.

Aoife speaks to one woman whose online dating experience led to the discovery that the man she’d been seeing for a year had multiple other relationships borne from Tinder.

The journalist, who has been vocal about her own experiences with online abuse, has a personal connection to the stories she’s encountering, bringing more poignancy to the documentary.

Fools for Love? airs on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player on October 4.