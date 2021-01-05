Jonathan Rhys Meyers ‘charged with DUI’ after crashing his car in LA

The Irish actor was arrested in November - after he crashed his car in Malibu

Jonathan Rhys Meyers has reportedly been charged for drink-driving, after crashing his car in Malibu late last year.

The Irish actor got into a “solo, minor car accident” on November 8th, and was subsequently arrested after he failed a field sobriety test.

The 43-year-old has since been formally charged with a DUI by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

According to court records obtained by Us Weekly, Jonathan is facing two criminal charges – one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or more.

Prosecutors filed the case on December 30, and The Tudors star is due in court on February 25.

Goss.ie have contacted Jonathan’s representative for comment.

Jonathan’s battle with alcoholism has been well documented over the years.

Back in 2018, the Irish actor apologised after he was detained at LAX airport following a drunken outburst on board a flight.

In an interview on Larry King Now, Jonathan said alcohol doesn’t “suit” him as he opened up about the incident for the first time.

The Dublin native explained: “My wife [Mara Lane] and I had been travelling since 3 o’clock in the morning from Peru back to Los Angeles. And they gave away our tickets – it was just a problem with the airline.”

“We had our baby, who was teething at the time, and it was all kind of frustrating. So we eventually got on the flight and my wife went to sleep and I very stupidly decided to order a drink.”

“When my wife found that I’d ordered a drink, she got very, very angry with me because I shouldn’t drink. It doesn’t suit me and I had been sober for a long time,” he said.

“And so I felt that mistake and I got upset and I took out an e-cigarette. And the airline staff told me that I wasn’t allowed to smoke an e-cigarette so I put it away.”

“Then I spoke to the Los Angeles police once we got there, who were incredibly kind. Incredibly understanding. I apologised for my behaviour, and that’s the entire story.”

At the time, Jonathan insisted he was sober again, and working on staying that way.

“It is a good opportunity to apologise to anybody who was offended that that incident happened, but I learned my lesson. As soon as I got off the airplane I went and spoke to somebody and I got back on track immediately,” he explained.

Jonathan also suffered a relapse in September 2017, which hit headlines after he was photographed being escorted by security guards at Dublin Airport.

After the photos were published, Jonathan’s wife Mara took to Instagram to reveal the heartbreaking reason behind his relapse.

She wrote, “With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven. Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here… when life throws us curve balls such as these.”

She added, “Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know.”

“I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress… sometimes it’s like two steps forward, one step back.”

“Thank you family and friends and all of you lovely kind beautiful people who send us good energy and thoughts and support. It is so appreciated. I have so much love for you.

“To some others, my husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news. I am trying to and still learning/adjusting to living with the public, like one would as a concerned mother-in-law.”