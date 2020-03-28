Johnny Ward responds to claims Dancing With The Stars contestants earn €3,000 a week

Johnny Ward has slammed claims Dancing With The Stars contestants earn up to €3,000 a week for appearing on the show.

The Fair City actor, who made it to the final of DWTS last year, said celebrities don’t earn a lot of money during the show’s 12 week run.

Speaking to RSVP Live, Johnny confessed: “I saw that people were saying that we earned €3,000 a week, but we got nowhere near it.”

“After tax and expenses, it just about breaks even,” he said, before adding, “It was never something I did for the money, it was for the experience.”

The news comes after Johnny recently called time on his romance with professional dancer Emily Barker, who he was partnered up with on the show.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, the Fair City star confirmed they’re no longer together, and said he felt like they were “forced” into a relationship.