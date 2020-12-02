Johnny Ward drops huge hint he’s set to return to Fair City

Fans are begging for him to return to the RTÉ soap

Johnny Ward has dropped a huge hint he’s set to return to Fair City.

Last year, the Irish actor reprised his role as kidnapper Ciarán Holloway for the show’s 30th anniversary special.

However, it looks like the 33-year-old is considering a more permanent return to the RTÉ series – as fans have been begging for him to come back.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Johnny said: “They miss him, and that’s what I am getting a lot.”

“People saying, ‘You wouldn’t go back into Fair City, would you?’ And I say, ‘Why? Is it not good?’, and they say, ‘Ah no I just want more kind of violence and grittiness and stuff like that’.

“But look, the first time I did it I got spat on, I got hit across the head by a woman down in Cork,” he said, referring to the time a fan attacked him over his kidnapping storyline.

“The second time around it was just people were happy to see him back.”

“It is very much a lovely family and I would go back in a heartbeat, I really would,” he added.