Johnny Sexton confirms return to Ireland rugby team

Johnny Sexton has confirmed he will return to Ireland rugby team, and move into a full-time coaching role with Ireland.

For this summer’s trip of Australia, the former Ireland captain will serve as a kicking coach in Farrell’s backroom staff.

Along with Richard Wigglesworth of England and John Dalziel of Scotland, Simon Easterby, Andrew Goodman, and John Fogarty have already been announced on the ticket.

The 39-year-old will begin his full time role in August, as an assistant coach for the men’s national team.

However, he will also work with various men’s and women’s national age-grade sides.

Speaking about the opportunity, Johnny said: “I am hugely excited to continue the next chapter in my coaching journey with the British and Irish Lions and I would like to thank Andy for this incredible opportunity.”

“It promises to be an exciting tour to Australia and I know from experience the challenges that await us. Playing for the Lions was a huge ambition of mine during my playing career and my memories of those tours to Australia and New Zealand will stay with me forever. I would like to thank the IRFU and David [Humphreys] for supporting me with this opportunity.”

Johnny bid an emotional farewell to the Irish rugby team following their Rugby World Cup defeat in 2023.

At the time, he took to Instagram to share an emotional statement about his retirement.

He wrote: “Retirement is never an easy next step for any professional athlete. It is especially hard after the rollercoaster of emotions from the last few weeks in France.”

“The sadness and frustration we couldn’t progress further remain, they will for a long time to come but the overarching feeling is the pride I felt playing with such a committed and talented group of players.”

“The best group I have been lucky enough to be a part of……on and off the pitch. Leaving these players and these coaches is what is making retirement so tough,” he continued.

“I’ve said it many times before but there’s no feeling like playing in front of a home Irish crowd and that’s what it felt like in Bordeaux, Nantes and in Paris on those three special Saturdays.”

He added: “I want to thank my teammates, both for Leinster and Ireland, for everything they have given to me. The last season was one of the most enjoyable of my career and it makes it even more special to do so with people you care about, friends who will stay a part of my life in the future.”

“To all the teachers, coaches, support staff and all those who encouraged and supported my career starting out in Bective, St. Mary’s College, club and school, for over 30 years, thank you for everything.”

He continued: “To the supporters of Leinster, Racing, the British & Irish Lions and Ireland – with whom I was proud to share my journey – thank you for your faith and unwavering support.”

“To my family, my parents, brothers and sister who nurtured my love of the game and instilled my drive, I couldn’t have made this journey without you.”

Johnny concluded his post by writing: “Finally to my wife Laura and our children, your unconditional love helped inspire me through the ups and downs of life and I am incredibly excited about our next chapter together. By far my proudest moments were getting to play with my kids watching on.”

“4 years ago we sat down as a squad and spoke about what we wanted to achieve. Our main motivation and objective was to inspire the nation. I think we achieved that. We lost, but we won. 💚 ☘️.”