Johnny Logan reveals his social media accounts were hacked – after fans receive messages asking for money

The Eurovision legend has vowed to track down the imposter

Johnny Logan has revealed his social media accounts were hacked, after fans received messages from him asking for money.

After the 66-year-old settled his brief feud with Dickie Rock, the singer ran into more trouble this week when his Instagram and Facebook accounts were hacked.

Posting a statement on social media, Johnny told fans: “Once again somebody has hacked my Facebook/Instagram account and is asking people for money while pretending to be me.”

“Please, please, please ignore anybody who contacts you directly and especially anybody trying to get money from you.”

“I would never ask anybody for money in this way and I’ve also already said that any contact I have will be to everybody not individually through Facebook/Instagram,” he continued.

“I’m contacting a legal team and I will ask them to investigate and prosecute whoever is doing this.”

“I’m really sorry that it’s come to this but I can’t sit back and watch any of you being scammed by some evil person using my name and your good nature.”

Johnny added: “If the person doing this is reading this we will find you and we will prosecute you and expose you. Really sorry about this guys.”

