Joanne McNally shares holiday snap with her new man Alan Byrne

Joanne McNally has shared a holiday snap with her new man Alan Byrne.

The couple are currently enjoying a romantic getaway in Albufeira, Portugal.

The comedian shared a selfie of herself with Alan’s armed wrapped around her to her Instagram on Saturday.

Joanne hilariously captioned the photo, “Was supposed to be a joint photo but Unfortunately I couldn’t fit [Alan]’s head in cos it’s so big but I look like im havin a ball and that’s my main concern , hair and wine eyes on point.”

The popular comedian met her beau on celebrity dating app Raya earlier this year, but has only recently started sharing photos of him on Instagram.

Alan has been well-known on the Dublin social scene for years, having worked as a model and DJ.

Previously known as the ‘Mr Diet Coke’, Alan famously appeared in a TV ad for the no-calorie soft drink in 2014, which aired before Grey’s Anatomy.

Joanne recently revealed how her new beau “catfished” her on the celebrity dating app Raya.

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she hosts with Vogue Williams, Joanne opened up about meeting Alan on Raya.

The Dublin native joked: “Yeah I met Alan on Raya and he’s a catfish. His photos were like nine years old but anyway look we have moved on from that.”