Joanne McNally shares her thoughts on Liam and Noel Gallagher’s Irishness

Joanne McNally has shared her hilarious take on Liam and Noel Gallagher’s Irishness after the pair played two sold-out shows at Dublin’s Croke Park as part of their reunion tour.

Taking to Instagram, the comic posted a video of herself with “Oasis in Ireland☘️” written over it, and penned in the caption, “WE WILL DECIDE!☘️”

“One of the gas things about being Irish – and there’s loads cause we’re great – but one of the things; if a British celebrity has Irish parents and that British celebrity claims to feel Irish on the inside, we as a country will roll our eyes.”

“We’ll be like, ‘Nooo.’ We will decide who feels Irish because we are here in the trenches and you’re over there in Britain.”

Wagging her finger at the camera, Joanne said, “You can’t decide, we’ll decide.”

“We kind of gate keep feeling Irish – Unless it suits us… unless it’s Oasis. And then we’re like, ‘Oh the lads… They’re more Irish than the land itself.'”

“Sure I know the mother – Well, I don’t but someone knows their mother.”

The 42-year-old also joked that Irish citizens will also “excuse” the fact that they can’t “pronounce their own name.”

She added, “God love them. They’ve been brainwashed by the English. But yeah, sure they’re pure Irish! 100% Think one of them was in the Rising.”

Joanne, who attended the Oasis concert in Dublin alongside her My Therapist Ghosted Me co-host Vogue Williams, also wrote in the caption, “Happy @oasis weekend to all who celebrate. God bless all and every bucket hat.”

“Cya tonight🤌🏻 can’t wait to very visibly Shazam ‘Wonderwall’ and see what kicks off.”

The Oasis brothers paid tribute to their Irish mother, Peggy, on their first night in Croke Park.

These shows marked the first time the pair have performed in Ireland since playing at Slane Castle back in 2009.

Opening the show in Croke Park, clips of The Dubliners singing The Auld Triangle could be seen, as it was announced: “This is not a drill.”

Speaking to the crowd, Liam said: “Is there anybody here from Mayo, Charlestown?” in reference to his and brother Noel’s mother’s hometown.

“There’s only about five people there, you can’t all be f*****g from there,” he quipped in response to the loud crowd.

Later, he dedicated the well-known song, Roll With It, to the people of Charlestown, Mayo, where the Gallagher siblings’ mother, Peggy and their late grandmother Margaret were born.

Liam then blew a kiss to his mother, who was sitting in the upper Hogan stand as he mouthed: “I love you Mum,” before kissing his brother on the cheek.

In fact, their mother Peggy was there enjoying the show – where she stopped for a selfie with Michael Flatley.

The professional dancer and hopeful presidential candidate took to Facebook to share a snippet of his night at the concert, where he posed for a photo alongside Peggy.

“What a fantastic night at Oasis in Croker! Thanks Noel and Liam” he penned in the caption.