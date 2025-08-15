Joanne Mcnally reveals the celebrity couple she would ‘love’ at her comedy show

Joanne McNally has revealed the one celebrity couple that she would “love” to see at her comedy show.

Taking to her Instagram story, the comic revealed that she is on a getaway in the Cotswolds, and said, “I’m doing a show here tonight but they’re really weird about phone use here.”

“You can’t use your phone anywhere except like… down the road basically back in London because of all the ‘celebrities’ here.”

“I swear to god, I’d say they’ve less strict rules in witness protection, but in fairness, the last time I was here Paul Mescal was here and I don’t think there was any celebrities here this time.'”

“There was great excitement cause he was running around topless. I was like, ‘Would love to see him and Gracie Abrams here now. Come to my show.'”

“But they’re not because they’re f*****g losers – Obviously I’m the p**s. I don’t think Paul and Gracie are f*****g losers. I love them both.”

Joanne then expressed how much she’d really “love” if the pair wanted to attend any of her shows, and added, “I would very graciously offer them a swipe up code for 25% off.”

“All shows… Except for the London Apollo’s. Those babies have to wash their own faces. The shows I mean – as in, cover costs. But anything else, Paul and Gracie 25% off. Always welcome.”

The 42-year-old then finished off the message by blowing a kiss to the camera.

The My Therapist Ghosted Me co-host is preparing to embark on her Pinotphile tour across the UK and Ireland, with also a date in Dubai.

Joanne is no stranger to sharing funny commentary on her story, and last week detailed her “strange masseuse” experience after going for a deep-tissue massage as her back was “in bits.”

She shared a video of herself walking along in a royal blue oversized t-shirt after her unusual massage with who she described as an “overly familiar maternal” type of woman.

“She didn’t leave the room when I undressed or redressed. Kept the lights blaring,” she said.

“And like, helped me on with my bra and stuff,” added the 42-year-old laughing.

“D’know like a child in a changing room and you’re like, ‘Bit of privacy.’ Wouldn’t go astray!”

“Not on her watch. She’s like strapping me back into my knickers and all.”