Joanne McNally reveals ‘exciting’ new career move – and fans are going to love it

Joanne McNally has revealed she’s launching her own clothing brand.

The comedian has shot to fame in recent years, thanks to the success of her Prosecco Express tour, and the popularity of her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she hosts with Vogue Williams.

While the 40-year-old has already got a packed schedule, Joanne has decided to add another string to her bow by releasing her own clothing range.

Speaking on her Instagram Stories, the Dublin native said: “I’m starting a brand, like a label I guess, it started out as perch for The Prosecco Express tour but it’s kind of escalated now to baseball hats and tracksuits and stuff.”

“We’ve been trying samples and sending stuff back and forth for what feels like forever.

“And the first round of caps are finally ready. She just sent me a photo of the ones that she’s sending back to us and I hate to sound like a Kardashian but I’m excited.”

Joanne then shared a sneak peek of the hats she’s designed, which feature an image of a pig wearing sunglasses alongside the slogan: “Pinot psycho.”

She wrote: “The pig caps are almost ready, they’ve come a long way since we started working on them in January.”

Last month, Joanne admitted she’s the “happiest she’s ever been” during an appearance on The Late Late Show.

Appearing on the programme alongside Vogue Williams, the pair spoke about how they bounce off one another because they’re on different walks of life.

Joanne pointed out that Vogue is married, has children and a house, while she isn’t married, doesn’t have children and has been “living out of a suitcase”.

Nevertheless, the comedian admitted she’s the “happiest she’s ever been” after turning 40 in May.

The 40-year-old revealed she had gotten her “mid-life crisis” out of the way in her early 30s, and is now settled.

Joanne started dating her boyfriend Alan Byrne last year, after they matched on celebrity dating app Raya.

The couple made their romance Instagram official in June.