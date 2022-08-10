Joanne McNally joins Vogue Williams in Ibiza to film exciting new TV show

Joanne McNally has joined her best pal and podcast co-host Vogue Williams in Ibiza to film an exciting new TV show.

The TV presenter jetted to the Spanish island last week with her husband Spencer Matthews, and their three children – Theodore, Gigi, and Otto.

The family-of-five were followed by Joanne a few days later, who’s there to film a mystery new series with Vogue.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the comedian said she was shocked to discover Vogue had no fake tan for her to borrow when she arrived to the villa.

The mother-of-three is the face of her own tan brand called Bare by Vogue, which launched back in 2019.

Joanne said: “I start filming today in Ibiza with Vogue, and I didn’t bring any fake tan but I was like Vogue will have loads of fake tan, it’s her f***ing business like it’s her bread and butter.”

However, the 39-year-old complained there wasn’t “a drop of it in the house” and said she’d have to film their new show “looking like a báinne bottle”.

Joanne later shared a video of Vogue, her husband Spencer, and their two kids Theodore and Gigi piled into her bedroom.

The comic joked: “This is actually supposed to be my room?”

The details of Vogue and Joanne’s new show are being kept under wraps.

But on the latest episode of their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, the pair said the programme would be about “sex and wellness”.

Back in June, Vogue also confessed she had a number of exciting TV projects coming up.

She told RSVP Magazine: “TV is going quite well for me, I’m as busy as a bee! I have a new coming out in August on E4 which I can’t wait for.”

“Then I have two other things I’m not allowed to talk about yet but they’re very exciting,” Vogue teased.

“One has actually been commissioned and we will be filming during the summer, so that’s great.”

Vogue and Joanne have become a popular comedy duo since they launched their podcast in April 2021.

The podcast now reaches 2.5 million listeners per month, and they’re embarking on a live podcast tour next year.