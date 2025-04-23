Joanne McNally is shocked by her biological age: ‘My cells have been b******g about me’

Joanne McNally has been left in a state of shock as she learned of her biological age after recently having turned 41, and said: “My cells have been b******g about me.”

The comedian joined Katherine Ryan on the What’s My Age Again? podcast where she had her biological age tested before speaking out about ageing, beauty, longevity, and wellness.

Biological age has become the new marker of ageing, while taking into account how our bodies function is more important than the number of years we’ve been alive.

After learning that her biological age was 21, Joanne said: “Could not be worse news for me. Like, I’m just going back to Ibiza tomorrow…”

Speaking on her lifestyle now, the My Therapist Ghosted Me co-host said that she’s “not gonna dress it up. I’m not gonna lie about it.”

“I love wine. I smoked… much is my shame. I don’t anymore,” she continued.

She confirmed that she did in fact used to vape, but gave it up after reading an article about “popcorn lung” – “You’re basically chugging on a computer. Like its weird.”

When asked by Katherine what sort of diet she follows, Joanne explained that she went through “a veggie stage” at one point.

“I’m no longer veggie. I don’t eat red meat that much. I don’t eat pigs. I actually do eat quite well, I’ve a good diet – wine, crisps, party days…”

They were also joined by Dr Nicola Conlon, a scientist and expert in healthy ageing, on the podcast, who told Joanne that her biological age was an “unusual result.”

“We would say you are an extreme outlier […] You’re anomaly. When I first saw these results I was like, okay, this person is either living like a saint and they are doing everything right or they are genetically blessed.”

“Now I’ve been listening to your conversation, and I don’t think it’s the first bit. So, what it really tells us is that you are genetically blessed […] it would be like you have an immune system that’s very protective, so you’re very resilient.”

Dr Nicola continued: “When you look at biological age, usually it’s not the genetics that’s the important thing. Everyone blames their genetics on things and normally what I’m telling people, it’s not your genetics that is the player here, it’s your lifestyle.”

Katherine then added that, “Joanne’s body is doing like a reverse Jesus. Taking the wine and turning it to water, hydrating the cells.”

This comes not long after The Duchess star shared a health update of her own, as last month revealed that she been diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

She revealed in a TikTok video that she started to feel suspicious about a mole on her arm although she was initially given the all-clear by a NHS doctor.

Katherine had previously been diagnosed with stage two melanoma in her 20s, after finding a cancerous mole on her leg – which was removed.

Speaking on her Telling Everybody Everything podcast, Katherine explained: “The only reason that they agreed to remove it was because I went to a fancy, private place in South Kensington, and I paid them a grand.”

She continued: “I don’t believe that on the NHS they ever would have removed this mole, because I don’t know how long ago, I’m looking through my emails to find out how long ago, I think six to eight months ago, I went to another private clinic and gave them £300 for a seven minute consultation.”

“I was in that room for seven minutes, and the doctor was like, ‘I do melanoma on the NHS, it’s all I do, I know all about skin cancer, I’m the man, this is not melanoma, goodbye.”

The 41-year-old shared that the doctor was “really nice” and gave her the news she “wanted”, however the mole on her arm “kept changing.”

“I know a lot about melanoma. I just felt like this mole wasn’t right, it’s on my arm, I showed pictures of it on my social media,” she said.

Although she told it was “not melanoma, totally fine”, her results from the histology said otherwise.

“So he rang me today, and it did come back melanoma, and he said, ‘it’s early melanoma.’ And he was shocked, he’s like, ‘it doesn’t look like melanoma, but it is melanoma.’”