Joanne McNally details her ‘strange masseuse’ experience

Joanne McNally has detailed her “strange masseuse” experience after going for a deep-tissue massage as her back was “in bits.”

Taking to her Instagram story, the comic shared a video of herself walking along in a royal blue oversized t-shirt after her unusual massage with who she described as an “overly familiar maternal” type of woman.

“She didn’t leave the room when I undressed or redressed. Kept the lights blaring,” she said.

“And like, helped me on with my bra and stuff,” added the 42-year-old laughing.

“D’know like a child in a changing room and you’re like, ‘Bit of privacy.’ Wouldn’t go astray!”

“Not on her watch. She’s like strapping me back into my knickers and all.”

Joanne is no stranger to posting humorous clips on her social media, and a certain video with her mother Pat last month garnered a lot of attention.

The My Therapist Ghosted Me co-host shared a hilarious clip with her mother commenting on the viral Coldplay Kiss Cam scandal.

A loved-up moment between a middle-aged couple put on the big screen at a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts last month is understood to have exposed an alleged affair between tech CEO Andy Byron and his HR manager Kristin Cabot.

Sitting in the car, with Pat driving, Joanne began: “So, me and my mother are discussing the Coldplay cheating couple who got stung on the jumbo tron and my mother…”

“Well, I just think they were very, very unlucky because they could just be very good friends,” added Pat, as Joanne proceeded to pan the camera back to herself making a face of doubt.

“They’re standing up, she’s resting against him. I think if I was standing up for a full concert I’d be resting against somebody as well.”

This caused the comic to burst out laughing, and Pat continued: “She’s working with him for years. It could be a family friend with the wife and with everybody.”

“You know, when you know somebody very well – you have a lot of friends and I’ve no doubt whatsoever if you’re at a concert that you would easily be just sort of relaxing with them.”

“Anyway, I think they were very unfortunate whatever the truth”, she added, to which Joanne agreed saying: “They were.”

Joanne then shared her thoughts on the issue saying it feels “a bit naive” and a “bit brazen.”

Pat then replied: “I don’t know what all that means but I do know that if I was at a concert that size I really would feel I was very unlucky…”