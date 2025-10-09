Joanne McNally celebrates huge boost in profits at her Prosecco Pig firm

Joanne McNally can celebrate a huge win in profits at her Prosecco Pig firm, ahead of several sold-out shows across Ireland later this year.

The company, Prosecco Pig Limited, made a profit of €181,500 in its financial year ending in December 2024, according to fresh accounts filed by the firm.

Since its inception, the comedian’s firm has seen profits rise past €850,000.

According to the Irish Times, Joanne was paid €40K, which was €20K more than the previous year and the corporation also owed her €174,069, which was over €50K more than the same amount in 2023.

A seasoned businesswoman, Joanne’s apparel brand Anxious Preoccupied Limited celebrated a win this year after it was announced that Arnotts would stock the merchandise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anxious Preoccupied (@anxiouspreoccupied_)

“I am absolutely thrilled that our little giant bag business has wrangled its way into Brown Thomas and Arnotts. I am basically Anna Wintour minus the bob, job and clob(ber),” she said of her latest business boost.

“I am confident that our Anxious Preoccupied handbags will cause many an attachment style,” she said of the news.

At the launch of Anxious Preoccupied at Brown Thomas, the comedian spoke about what the future looks like for the brand and the ONE celebrity she’d love to see rep the bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

“I’d love to go into homewares, go full Katie Price,” when asked what would be the first product she’d release, as she teased bedding, before stating she had thought about lamps, but they were very expensive to make.

She also spoke about another product she’d love to release, saying: “I’d love to be doing wallpaper and all.”