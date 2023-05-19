Joanne McNally admits she’s the ‘happiest she’s ever been’

Joanne McNally has admitted she’s the “happiest she’s ever been”.

The comedian appeared on Friday night’s The Late Late Show alongside her best friend and podcast co-host Vogue Williams.

The pair spoke about how they bounce off one another because they’re on different walks of life.

Joanne pointed out that Vogue is married, has children and a house, while she isn’t married, doesn’t have children and has been “living out of a suitcase”.

Nevertheless, the comedian admitted she’s the “happiest she’s ever been” on the back of turning 40 earlier this month.

The 40-year-old revealed she had gotten her “mid-life crisis” out of the way in her early 30s, and is now settled.

Earlier this month, Joanne told her Instagram followers: “Casually turning 40 today .. not usually a bday person however this feels like one that should be marked cos it’s a big one and I always assumed turning 40 would feel depressing, like it was the end of something, so I’m completely fascinated that it feels like the total opposite!”

It comes after Joanne revealed on a recent episode of the hit podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she hosts alongside Vogue Williams, that she might want to have a baby.

She recalled breaking down in tears during a flight from Perth to Brisbane after watching a birth video on TikTok.

The comedian, who has been dating her boyfriend Alan Byrne since last year, explained: “One of [the TikTok videos] was a woman giving birth to a baby girl. I started crying, right? And I didn’t stop for the length of the flight.”

“I cried, and cried, and cried to the point where I had to put my hood up, I was sobbing uncontrollably and I had to put my glasses on. Your man beside me, You can see he was completely uncomfortable. And then I was like, ‘I obviously want a baby?’”

“I cried, and cried, and cried, and cried, and cried, and cried and cried,” Joanna admitted.

“My body’s kicking in, there’s something happening. Something is changing gears here. I just desperately – I want a baby girl, I want a girl!”

Joanne started dating Alan Byrne last year, after they matched on celebrity dating app Raya.

The couple made their romance Instagram official in June.