Joanna Donnelly reveals the REAL reason for shock RTE departure: ‘Choosing to stop was devastating’

Joanna Donnelly has revealed the real reason for her shock RTE departure in an emotional first-person piece for the Irish Independent.

The 54-year-old delivered her final weather forecast following RTÉ’s Nine O’Clock News in April, before she unexpectedly told viewers: “And that was my last forecast. Goodnight and goodbye.”

Joanna was employed by Met Éireann, who supply RTÉ with their weather presenters.

Writing in the article, she confessed that she had never “intended to be coy,” and was always going to “tell exactly what happened to give up” her dream job.

She wrote in the column for the Irish Independent: “Leaving the role I loved so much was a terrible trauma… Choosing to stop was devastating, but losing friendships and valuable relationships to stress would have been worse.”

According to Joanna, things “started to go awry” when her first book was released in 2018, and she was removed from the TV crew to undergo training in aviation weather forecasting.

Joanna claims that after this, things only got worse, claiming that she “saw a steady decline in working conditions.”

She claimed her health suffered as she frequently experienced “horrible, chronic fatigue,” which she initially attributed to menopause but now realises was caused by the stress she was under.

Joanna went on to say that her interpretation of the civil service code of conduct was the root cause of the majority of the issues.

She thought it should be acceptable if she was requested to participate in the media in a field unrelated to her employment as long as there was no conflict of interest with her work as a weather forecaster.

She alleged she was informed that this was untrue and that she would have to request permission.

Joanna claims that after that, she had to start requesting permission before discussing her work or the weather on the radio.

Additionally, Met Éireann allegedly penalised her for posting on social media that she had enjoyed a hair dryer she had used and for choosing to work from home twice while she wasn’t feeling well.

“After 29 years’ service, I was not entitled to make a decision, without permission, in the best interest of the office and my colleagues. Management didn’t care about my reasons,” she wrote.

In April 2025, Joanna received a third disciplinary action for judging a science competition without authorisation.

She recounted how on Easter Sunday, she knew she had to make a change, and after cycling to visit her parents’ grave, she got into a car accident.

Joanna acknowledged that when the driver and passenger yelled back at her, she “lost her cool” and yelled at him for driving so quickly.

She informed her husband, Harm, over the phone that she had reached her breaking point and would be leaving her position.

“I knew if I continued as I was going, I would eventually lose my temper with the wrong person. A friend, a family member. I would destroy my relationships or I would destroy my health,” she confessed.

In response to Joanna’s column, Met Éireann said in a statement to The Independent: “Met ­Éireann, the Irish National ­Meteorological ­Service, is a line division of the ­Department of Housing, Local ­Government and Heritage.”

“As an employer, the ­department has a duty to its employees not to ­disclose any information of a ­personal nature and accordingly, the ­department does not comment on any ­matters related to individual members of staff.”

“As a Division of a Civil Service ­Department, all employees of Met Éireann are civil servants,” the statement continued.

“Civil servants are obliged to work within certain standards, including under the Civil Service Code of Standards and Behaviour. The department, and Met Éireann also have a policy on media and social media.”