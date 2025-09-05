Joanna Donnelly pulls out of presidential election race: ‘I was naive’

Former Met Éireann and RTÉ meteorologist Joanna Donnelly has ended her short-lived bid to run for President.

Earlier this week, the 54-year-old announced her plans to run for the presidency, and wrote to local authorities seeking the support of councillors to secure a nomination.

But on Friday, Joanna confirmed she was pulling out of the race, as she confessed she was “wholly unprepared”.

Joanna started off by thanking people for “all the kind words of support and encouragement over the last few days”.

“However, since Tuesday I’ve been talking to people with vastly more experience in this type of campaign and I have come to see just how wholly unprepared I am,” she continued.

“While I still see myself as having the qualities that I would like to see in our next Uachtaráin na hÉireann I was naive to think that I was up to the challenges of the undertaking.

“So I think it’s best if I withdraw my request for a nomination at this point.”

The news comes after Joanna appeared on The Tonight Show this week, where host Kieran Cuddihy quizzed her about her voting record.

When asked who she had voted for in the past, Joanna said: “Those are all my personal choices, and those need to be put aside if you’re in Áras an Uachtaráin. The president’s personal feelings on any topic are the president’s personal feelings.”

Kieran then said while he understood that, he pointed out that “we’re selecting a person we want to be president, and the people out there watching this, the people you ultimately want to vote for you, will want to know what your stance is on particular issues.”

“We know when somebody has a political background [and is running for President] what their views are.”

Joanna replied: “I don’t think I’m going to surprise anybody.. I’m going to go mathsy again but the population is represented by a bell curve and 90 per cent of the people of any district are represented by nearly a homogeneous set and there’s only about five per cent on the edges.

“I’m right under there, I’m right in the middle. I have some left ideas and I have some right ideas, like everybody, but I think my views, for example, every single referendum I ever voted in was carried, I voted with the majority, so I’m not in any way on one side or another side, I’m right down the middle.”