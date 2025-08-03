Joanna Donnelly admits ‘it’s been a difficult few months’ following shock RTÉ departure

Joanna Donnelly has admitted “it’s been a difficult few months” following her shock departure from departure.

The 54-year-old delivered her final weather forecast following RTÉ’s Nine O’Clock News in April, before she unexpectedly told viewers: “And that was my last forecast. Goodnight and goodbye.”

Since then, she has been “concentrating on getting well and healing,” she said in a chat to Evoke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Donnelly (@joannadonnellyl)

She said: “The last few months have been very difficult for me, and I’ve been concentrating on getting well and healing, so I haven’t really had much energy to think about what I’m going to do next.”

“I’m a middle-aged woman, and I’m only middle-aged if you count living to 110 [years old], so the world isn’t screaming for us to apply for everything. It’s a tricky one, but no, I hope I’m not on the scrap heap just yet.”

When asked if this period in her life was an opportunity or a rut, she confessed: “I think if I didn’t think that there was some hope or prospect or opportunity, then I wouldn’t have done it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Donnelly (@joannadonnellyl)

“I wouldn’t have left the nice pensionable civil service job. I wouldn’t have done that easily,’ she said, before correcting herself: “I didn’t do it easily. And yes, I’m absolutely excited to see what comes next.”

“I mean, it was 30 years of me doing essentially the same job, now, different aspects in the same job. And, certainly in the last few years, with media experience, that’s kind of changed the scope of my job somewhat,” Joanna said.

She continued: “But still, you work yourself into a kind of, not a rut, but into a very small niche in a large market. It’s hard to see what I want to do next.”

Following her shock announcement, she took to Instagram in April, confirming that she had left Met Eireann after 30 years, with the last 10 spent presenting on RTÉ: “I’m home and I have my wine in my hand and I saw loads and loads of new people following me [on social media] and then I realised, of course, people probably want to know why I said goodbye.”

“I didn’t want to leave without saying goodbye. I’ve been on the weather forecast nearly 10 years I think at this stage between training and being operational and I’ve had a great time.

“It’s been a great experience. I’ve gotten so much out of it, not least the Dancing with the Stars, which I obviously really, really enjoyed.”

Joanna didn’t confirm the reason behind her departure, but insisted “my leaving has nothing to do with my work product.”

“I’ve always given the very best I could possibly give to the weather forecast, so I hope anybody that’s wondering what happened, it wasn’t the forecast.”

The 54-year-old said the last 30 years have “went by in the blink of an eye”, and expressed her excitement for what the future holds.

“So I’ve been with Met Eireann almost 30 years. I started in Met Eireann in August 1995 in the middle of a glorious heatwave – you never know, this might portend a good summer for us yet – and it’s flown by.

“The years that I spent before I was a forecaster and then as an early forecaster, as a novice forcaster with my small children, then my years struggling with infertility and then there was running the charity and then went on TV.

“I’m on TV nearly 10 years and 30 years just went by in the blink of an eye. And now what? I don’t know, we’ll see what happens next. Chapter three.”