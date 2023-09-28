Joanna Cooper shares never-before-seen snaps from her wedding to Conor Murray

Joanna Cooper has shared never-before-seen snaps from her wedding to Conor Murray.

The model and her rugby player beau tied the knot in the Algarve on June 5, weeks after they legally wed in Ireland.

Joanna took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share more stunning photos from their Portuguese wedding.

The model stunned in a BERTA gown for her wedding day, which she purchased from Verona Bridal.

The former Miss Universe Ireland announced her engagement to the rugby player last March, after four years together.

Conor, 34, proposed to Joanna, 29, while they were on holiday in Dubai.