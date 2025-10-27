Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Joanna Cooper and Conor Murray mark son’s first birthday with lavish bash

Joanna Cooper and Conor Murray | Instagram
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

Joanna Cooper and Conor Murray celebrated their son’s first birthday over the weekend.

The model and her husband pulled out all the stops as they marked the milestone in their little boy’s life with a lavish bash.

Sharing snaps from Alfie’s first birthday party, the Irish influencer and model wrote: “Celebrated our wee man yesterday 💙”

Joanna Cooper | Instagram

The house was decorated with an array of blue and cream balloons, as well as a sign that read: “Alfie’s 1st birthday.”

The little ones were treated to a gorgeous soft play set-up, which included a sweet ball pen.

The adults were treated to Moet as well as cocktails from Joanna’s own brand, Coops Cocktails.

Joanna Cooper | Instagram
Joanna Cooper | Instagram
Joanna Cooper | Instagram

Among the snaps shared, the model also showed off a gorgeous cake, covered in blue, brown and white balls, topped off with a cute brown teddy bear with a party hat and “One” sprawled across the front.

In October of last year, the couple announced the birth of their first child.

Sharing a sweet Instagram of the pair holding their sons hand, Joanna wrote: “Alfie Murray – 22/10/24 💙✨”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @joannacoops

The news came less than one year after the couple exchanged vows in Portugal, surrounded by their family and friends.

The rugby player and the model tied the knot in the Algarve on June 5th, 2023, weeks after they legally wed in Ireland.

The couple then hosted their wedding reception at the Pine Cliffs Resort.

Joanna stunned in a BERTA gown for the occasion, which she purchased from Verona Bridal.

Ad
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL