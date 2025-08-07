JNLR report reveals Joe Duffy’s final listenership figures before his retirement from RTÉ

Joe Duffy’s iconic RTÉ Radio 1 programme Liveline has drawn 299,000 daily listeners in the latest JNLR report — his final figures before his retirement after more than three decades on air.

The number represents a drop of 8,000 listeners from the last report, which recorded 307,000.

The broadcaster recently left the station after 37 years, and hosted his final Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1 on Friday, June 27th.

Joe had announced earlier this year that he would be stepping away from Liveline, describing the experience as “an incredible honour and a privilege.”

In a statement at the time, he said: “After 37 wonderful years here in RTÉ, and 27 years presenting Liveline, it has been an incredible honour and privilege to be part of a programme that relied entirely on trust: the trust of our listeners.”

“People felt they could pick up the phone, ring Liveline, and share their lives, problems, stories sad, bad, sometimes mad and funny, their struggles, and their victories.”

“I never took that for granted, not for a single minute. RTÉ has been a great place to work. Public service has always been at its heart.”

“And now, after many happy years, I’ve decided the time has come to move on. I would like to thank you the listener for tuning in each and every day, it has been an honour to sit in this seat and hear your stories.”

In 1989, the Dublin native joined RTÉ originally as a radio producer and came to prominence as a reporter on the Gay Byrne Show.

He presented programmes such as Soundbyte before taking over Liveline in 1998.

In his 27 years as the host of Liveline, both Joe and the show itself have become national institutions, with the programme frequently having some 400,000 listeners.

The broadcaster recently ruled himself out of the presidential race, after it was reported that at least two political parties were interested in putting him forward.

Reposting a tweet on X that said, “So, are you categorically saying you will not be running for the role of President of Ireland?”, Joe simply replied, “Yes!”

In a follow up post, he added: “Thanks , but to be absolutely clear I am NOT seeking a nomination from any politicians , local or national, for the office of @PresidentIRL I will not be adding anything further.”