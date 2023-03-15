Jimmy Kimmel reveals the truth behind Jenny the Donkey’s Oscars appearance

Jimmy Kimmel has revealed the truth behind Jenny the Donkey’s Oscars appearance.

The 95th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night and during the awards show, host Jimmy brought a donkey out on stage.

He introduced the donkey as Jenny from the dark-comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, which was nominated for nine awards on the night.

Find someone who looks at you the way Colin Farrell looks at Jenny the donkey. #Oscars #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/6iQbhcPzd5 — Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) March 13, 2023

Jimmy said: “This is Jenny, she’s one of the stars of ‘Banshees of Inisherin’. Not only is Jenny an actor, she’s a certified emotional support donkey, or at least that’s what we told the airline to get her on the plane from Ireland.”

“So if you’re feeling upset, or you didn’t win or you’re anxious or you just love mules, feel free to come up and give her a hug.”

“And Jenny, I want you to see there’s your friend Colin right there,” he added, pointing to Irish actor Colin Farrell in the crowd.

However, Jimmy has since revealed the donkey was not actually Jenny.

He told the audience of his chat show: “It wasn’t even a female donkey. The donkey’s name is Dominic. It was a male donkey.”

“We didn’t think it was a good idea to fly a donkey over from Ireland, so we hired an LA donkey. Maybe you noticed the lip fillers and the implants,” the 55-year-old added.