Jessica Maciel announces shock departure from Today FM

Jessica Maciel has announced her shock departure from Today FM.

The popular presenter has worked with the radio station for three years, and will host her final show this weekend.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Jess wrote: “✨Announcement✨ After 3 years with @todayfm it is time for me to move on to new things! It’s with a heavy heart that today I announce that this Saturday will be my last weekend on air with Today FM.❤️”

She continued: “Although I’m heartbroken, and I’ll miss being in that amazing seat behind this mic that I love so much. I’m excited to move on to some new projects and new adventures! 🙌”

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank all my listeners because these were not just my shows they were OUR shows! Over the past two years we had great craic more and more of you joined me every weekend and we end this Today FM era with 177,000 of us!! 🙏”

“I have had so many fun times, fond memories and made forever friends in Today FM.”

Jess concluded the post by writing: “I can’t thank the team at Today FM enough for the experience that I’ve had across the station and particularly to those special people who I have leaned on throughout the last 3 years (You know who you are!).”

“If there’s always one thing my mother thought me, it was to feel the fear and do it anyway! It was such a tough decision for me to make but now really just felt like the right time to for me to move on.”

“I mean it when I say it I’m bringing all 177,000 of you along with me on the rest of my journey! Let’s see what kind of madness we can get up to together!”

