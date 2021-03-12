Jess Redden shares plans to return to Ireland after moving to Australia with Rob Kearney

Jess Redden has shared her plans to return to Ireland after moving to Australia with Rob Kearney.

The fitness model revealed the news on Georgie Crawford’s podcast, The Good Glow.

The couple moved Down Under in December, after the rugby player signed a new contract with Australian club Western Force.

Jess has now opened up about her plans to move home in May, to finish off her pharmaceutical studies.

The 28-year-old said she was supposed to start her final year placement in January, but the college allowed her to postpone until May.

Jess explained: “I’m in my final year, thank god. But I was supposed to do an eight-month placement starting in January. There were a lot of balls up in the air. I didn’t want to leave mum, I didn’t want to postpone my course.”

“But then I made the decision to come over and the college facilitated that. So now I will be coming home and finishing my eight-month placement and finally qualifying.”

Jess continued: “I’d never been away from Ireland for more than two weeks ever in my life…”

“So to come away for 5 months and to have such a positive experience especially after such a tragic, awful year. It’s amazing what this country has done for my mind.”

During her chat with Georgie, Jess also opened up about the loss of her father, who passed away last year.

The model announced her dad’s death in a heartbreaking Instagram post in September, and promised to always make him “proud”.

She said: “For me, I lost my granny a couple of years ago and I never really talked about it. I just ignored it, which can be a coping mechanism that a lot of people do.”

“They just bury it away somewhere and then in years to come, they might just explode. There is no right or wrong way to grieve but I will say that one of the best things that I’ve utilised is talking.”

“So this time the difference is that I’m talking all of the time. I’m talking to my friends, my family, I’m talking to dad. I’ll be at the beach and I’ll say, ‘isn’t this just great’. It’s really helping me.”

“Obviously I have my days where I switch off from everything and I cry and I need those days, but I think now where I am in my life, I don’t feel guilty for that.”

The Dublin native also admitted she was nervous when she first spoke out about grief, but was “overwhelmed” by the amazing response from her followers.

“I was nervous the first time I came out and spoke about it because I didn’t really see too many people speaking out about it.”

“You know yourself, you always just want to be accepted by people – that is just human nature. So I was quite overwhelmed by the response initially by how supportive people were.”

“My dad was the most incredible man. He loved life so much and I think that really bounced off all of us, off mum, me and my sisters and I know he would not want me to not come to Australia and not take these opportunities because he was such a support for me all through growing up and all through my studies,” she said.

“I know if I didn’t take this opportunity and come over here [Perth], I know it would be a disservice to him because he would’ve jumped at it.”