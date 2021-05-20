Jess Redden shares emotional post as she reveals she’s coming home from Australia

The model is coming back to Ireland to complete her pharmaceutical studies

Jess Redden has shared an emotional post as she reveals she’s coming home from Australia.

The model moved to Perth with her fiancé Rob Kearney in December, after the rugby player signed a contract with Australian club Western Force last year.

However, the 28-year-old is now returning to Ireland to complete her pharmaceutical studies.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, Jess shared a series of photos from her trip Down Under, as she prepared for her trip home.

She wrote: “Sometimes the best detours in life are the ones we never have planned.”

“After so much heartache and darkness I stepped on a plane into the unknown little did I know taking that step would be my best decision in life to date – our angels are always watching us and willing is to make those steps.”

“Thank you Perth for helping to heal my soul, mum get the kettle on – I’m coming home 💙💚🇦🇺 ➡️ 🇮🇪”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jess wrote: “Things don’t last forever so that the short time they are here we can appreciate and love the experience so much more fully then if they were to last forever.”

“Overwhelmed, anxious, nervous but equally grateful, excited and happy – this trip and everybody I have met has been a miracle of sorts, but it’s time to say goodbye and find more miracles waiting back at home.”

“2 weeks ago I would have said I am devastated to be leaving! But then I changed my mindset and decided to focus on all the positives waiting for me back home, it’s been an incredible chapter of my life but I’m excited for the next one.”

“I am both sad to leave Perth but excited to see my family and finish my masters degree.”

