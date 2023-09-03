Jess Redden reveals the ‘biggest challenge’ of life as a new mum

Jess Redden has revealed the “biggest challenge” of life as a new mum.

The influencer welcomed her first child with her rugby star husband Rob Kearney on August 21 – a baby boy named Bobby.

The pharmacist took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a candid update with her followers, admitting nothing prepared her for becoming a mother.

Alongside a photo of her cradling Bobby, Jess wrote: “I knew the feeding would be one of the biggest challenges but nothing can prepare you for the physical and emotional aspects of the journey.

“Bobby feeds pretty much every hour and has been clustering for 4/5 hours in the afternoon so it’s been full on. Everyone tells me it gets easier and at times I’ve wanted to stop but I just look at his little face and it gives me the strength to keep going.”

“Grateful for dad with his night time bottle and taking B for walks so I can get some sleep between! Both doing well and taking each day.”

In a follow-up post, Jess wrote: “Thank you for the love today and your kind messages.”

“So many words of encouragement which I think for new mums is so important, each experience is different but what we all face are challenges along the way feeling so grateful for support.”

Jess and Rob tied the knot at the five star Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg, Co.Clare in December 2021.

The couple announced their pregnancy news back in February, and announced the birth of their son on Friday.

They wrote: “Bobby Brian Kearney – hard to believe there was a world that you didn’t exist in, we love you endlessly baby boy 💙 21.08.23.”

Bobby’s middle name ‘Brian’ is a nod to Jess’ late father, who sadly lost his battle with cancer in September 2020.