Jess Redden prepares to reunite with fiancé Rob Kearney as he leaves Australia

Jess Redden will reunite with her fiancé Rob Kearney soon, as he leaves Australia to return home to Ireland.

The couple relocated to Perth last December, after the rugby player signed a contract with Australian club Western Force last year.

Jess returned home last month to complete her pharmaceutical studies, while her husband-to-be stayed Down Under for a few more weeks.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, Rob shared some photos from his time in Australia.

The 35-year-old captioned the post: “Perth you are beautiful – been a hell of a trip. See you soon ✌🏼”

Jess and Rob’s friend Jo Hodgson shared a photo with Rob to her Instagram Stories, writing: “We missed you @jessredden1 – sending @robkearney back to you babe.”

Jess reshared the snap, and wrote: “Countdown is on.”

Rob and Jess announced their engagement on New Year’s Eve back in 2019, after five years together.

The couple were planning on tying the knot this year, but postponed their wedding plans following the death of Jess’ father in September.

Jess recently shared her excitement for Rob to come home to Ireland, admitting she was missing him “more than anything”.

Taking part in an Instagram Q&A, the model wrote: “I miss him desperately, he’s the best person to be around and I’m excited for next month when he returns.”