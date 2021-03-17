Jess Redden pays touching tribute to her late father on his birthday

Jess Redden has paid tribute to her late father on his birthday.

The model announced the death of her dad in a heartbreaking post back in September.

Taking to Instagram to mark would have been his birthday, the fitness influencer shared a throwback photo with her dad along with a poem.

She captioned the post: “Happy birthday Dad – you’ll always be my first love and my hero ❤️ x”

The emotional poem read: “I laugh, I smile and then I cry. It comes in waves this broken heart of mine.”

“Without you here to see me grow it knocks me down to a new low. But then I wake and feel you by my side, with your angel wings gently pushing me to take the next stride.”

“A roundabout of emotion which I’m trying to navigate through, what I would give for five more minutes with you. The world is dark without you here but I know you wouldn’t want me to live in fear.”

“So I’ll live the bright moments and embrace the sunshine. Happy birthday daddy, I promise we’ll be just fine x”

The news comes after Jess admitted she was feeling homesick, after moving to Australia with her fiancé Rob Kearney.

The 28-year-old shared her plans to return home to Ireland in May to finish off her pharmaceutical studies.