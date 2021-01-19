Jess Redden opens up about her decision to stop using filters on her photos

The model admitted she wanted to be more "real and authentic" on her social media

Jess Redden has opened up about her decision to stop using filters on her social media photos.

The 28-year-old was praised online for coming onto her Instagram Stories makeup and filter-free, with one follower writing to her: “I noticed you’ve been posting without filters.”

The fitness model explained that she wanted to be more “real and authentic” on her platform, hence her decision to ditch the filters.

Jess wrote: “So I made the decision a couple days ago to stop using filters on myself! The world needs more realness & authenticity.”

“It’s all well and good for me to harp on about it on here but by using filters on myself I’m not being true to what I believe in!

‘Yes they are harmless and anyone that wants to use them should and can – I’ve just made a personal choice to be more real on here 🥰🥰,” she added.

“Using filters isn’t necessarily a ‘bad’ thing it’s just a ‘thing’ !! If that makes sense. So I don’t think we should look at others negatively because they use them!

“I just don’t like them anymore or the concept… It’s not that I’m ‘against’ filters, I get that some people may have confidence issues and filters can alleviate that for them.”

“Everyone is different and we must always respect each other,” she added.

Jess recently moved to Perth with her fiancé Rob Kearney, as the rugby player has signed a new contract with Australian club Western Force.

The couple have since settled into their new home, after spending two weeks in quarantine.