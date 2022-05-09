Jenny McCarthy shares adorable snap of Martin King meeting their granddaughter for the first time

Jenny McCarthy has shared the adorable moment Martin King met their new granddaughter for the first time.

The photographer’s son Dean and his fiancé Alison welcomed a a daughter named Mia last week.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Jenny posted a sweet snap of Martin meeting their third grandchild.

The wedding photographer told her 38k followers: “My beautiful granddaughter came from hospital today.”

“I got to meet Mia yesterday and OMG I am even more obsessed. She is absolutely the most adorable little baby.”

Alongside the snap, she added: “And Granddad Martin was obsessed too.”

Martin and Jenny proudly announced the arrival of their third grandchild, who was born premature, last week.

Jenny wrote on Instagram: “Welcome to the world our adorable little princess. Mia arrived today 3 weeks early and has completely melted our hearts already.”

“Her big brother Aaron can’t wait for the cuddles with his new little sister and to our son Dean and his soon to be wife Alison, you are amazing for giving us this little beauty to call our granddaughter. I already have my camera at the ready.”

The couple have been through a lot over the past year.

Jenny had a benign tumour removed back in 2011, but unfortunately it grew back and the photographer had to undergo brain surgery again in January.

Jenny and Martin tied the knot in November 2011, and the couple are parents to five children – Dean, Victoria, James, Matthew and Alex.