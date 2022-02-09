Jenny McCarthy returns home from the hospital after brain tumour removal

Jenny McCarthy has returned home from the hospital after getting her brain tumour removed, and hopes she won’t have to return.

The celebrity photographer, who is married to Virgin Media star Martin King, underwent the surgery earlier this month.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share a snap from the hospital, Jenny wrote: “I’m going home. Pleas God I don’t have to come back!”

Martin also shared the post to his IG Stories, and wrote: “She is home! Thank you for all the beautiful messages.”

The good news comes after Jenny revealing she was suffering from pain following the surgery.

She wrote on her Stories on Monday: “Can’t believe I had to come back to Beaumont, Please say a prayer they can manage the pain for me.”

Jenny later thanked her followers for their “lovely messages”.

In another update earlier in the week, Jenny told her Instagram followers: “I thought I’d never see this day. I’m on the other side of surgery and it’s just great.”

“A brain tumour was removed and to Professor Ciarán Bolger’s knowledge, he seems to have taken it all.”

“I am so grateful to have a wonderful surgeon and incredible hospital staff 🙏 Thank you too every single one of you for saying prayers and lighting candles ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny McCarthy (@jennymccarthy8)

“To my husband and family ❤️ and the PHOTOSBYJEN team (Jen, Matthew & Amy) ❤️❤️❤️I’m in hospital until Sat/Sun. chat very soon ❤️.”

Jenny revealed she had to have a tumour removed last month.

The candle creator had a benign tumour removed back in 2011 – but unfortunately it grew back.

Jenny and Martin tied the knot in November 2011, and the couple are parents to five children – Dean, Victoria, James, Matthew and Alex.