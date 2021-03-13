Jennifer Zamparelli slams ‘women can have it all’ narrative during candid chat about motherhood

The presenter regrets not taking more time off work after giving birth to her first child

Jennifer Zamparelli has slammed the narrative that “women can have it all”, during a candid chat about motherhood.

The 40-year-old shares two kids – Florence, 5, and Enzo, 2 – with her husband Lau.

Speaking on her RTÉ 2fm show, Jennifer said she regrets returning to work so soon after giving birth to Florence, as she discussed the pressures new mums face.

During a chat with Lottie Ryan, who’s expecting her first baby, Jennifer said: “My biggest regret with my first kid was not taking enough time…”

“Because we put this pressure on ourselves that we have to keep going and we can’t take that time.”

The broadcaster continued: “I think there has been a narrative that’s been very toxic, a very toxic message that has been sent out over the years and that is ‘women can have it all’.

“It is absolutely impossible. You can have it at different times but at the same time having it all is near impossible and very stressful and exhausting.

“There aren’t enough hours in the day to have it all,” she said.

Jennifer added: “Now I am in a very good place where the timing of my job I can be home in the afternoons for my kids.”

“But you know you do the best you can and you find a way that’s going to suit your lifestyle whatever that is, and it is really all about figuring out the balance and everybody is different.”