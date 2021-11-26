Jennifer Zamparelli shows off new look after ditching her dark locks

Jennifer Zamparelli has debuted a dramatic new look on Instagram.

The RTÉ presenter is well known for her dark locks, but she’s decided to change things up by getting some blonde highlights.

Sharing a photo of her new ‘do on social media, Jennifer wrote: “New hair alert!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Zamparelli (@jenzamparelli)

“Needed a change and just went for it with @bernadetteb_ in @oslo_beauty.”

“First time being so light! Thank you @bernadetteb_ you are a gem of a human and a hair colour wiz! Love it!”

“And thanks for talking me out of chopping it all off…. I would have had serious regret today if I did 😂🙏❤️❤️,” she added.

Some familiar faces took to the comments to gush over their pal’s new look.

Louise McSharry wrote: “Saw you from a distance yesterday and thought it looked gorgeous – now I know my hair senses were tingling for good reason.”

Muireann O’ Connell commented, “Gorgeous!” and Holly Carpenter also wrote: “Oh hello 😍🔥.”

