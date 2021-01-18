Jennifer Zamparelli shares her plans to get tattoo removed: ‘I regret it wholeheartedly’

The RTÉ star has the ink on her arm

Jennifer Zamparelli shares her plans to get tattoo removed: ‘I regret it...

Jennifer Zamperelli has shared her plans to get a tattoo removed which she “regrets wholeheartedly”.

The 2FM presenter opened up about her ink on her radio show, while discussing actress Jennifer Lawrence’s H20 tattoo, which she got to remind her to drink more water.

The RTÉ star said: “Don’t talk to me about tattoos. I have a Chinese symbol on my arm so I can’t talk to anybody.”

“I regret it wholeheartedly,” the 40-year-old confessed.

“I can’t wait to get it lasered off me as soon as I can. I’m hanging onto it because it’s very sore to get it lasered off yeah it’s extremely sore.

“No tattoo is the new tattoo,” she added.

The news comes after Jennifer deleted her Twitter account, admitting it wasn’t bring her “any joy.”

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, Jennifer revealed: “I’m taking the time to eliminate things or platforms that don’t bring me any joy and has the ability to change my mood.

“Also means less opportunity to scroll aimlessly. I’m trying to avoid doom scrolling and I figured getting off Twitter would help massively.

“Trying to stay informed but not consumed,” she added.