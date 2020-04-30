The presenter "can’t wait to see them" after coronavirus restrictions are lifted

Jennifer Zamparelli shares emotional message about missing her mum and dad

Jennifer Zamparelli has shared an emotional message about missing her mum and dad.

The RTÉ 2fm presenter has admitted she “can’t wait to see” her parents after the coronavirus restrictions are lifted, in a sweet video posted on Instagram.

In the video, Jennifer says: “I really miss my mam and dad it feels like I haven’t seen them in forever.”

“I can’t wait to go and see them.”

“I can’t wait for my dad to give out to me about the radio show, and the fact that we talk about sex way too much,” she joked.

“I can’t wait for my mam to be offering Lau [Jennifer’s husband] cups of tea even though he has never drunk tea in the 12 years she’s known him.”

“I can’t wait to bring my kids over to see them and leave them there and go do something nice for myself,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Zamparelli (@jenzamparelli) on Dec 25, 2019 at 12:57pm PST

In the caption of her post, Jennifer asked her followers to share who they’ve been missing during this difficult time.

“Text me 51552 or leave a comment here and we’ll give them a shout out on the show today @2FM,” she penned.

Fans were quick to take to the comment section and reveal who they were longing to see during the quarantine.

“Miss our Grandson Ollie whom we haven’t seen in 7weeks ❤️,” one follower wrote.

“Yep, my mam and dad too 😭,” another commented.

