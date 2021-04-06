Jennifer Zamparelli reveals she was stopped by the Gardaí as she rushed to be with her injured son

The TV presenter was hosting Dancing With The Stars at the time

Jennifer Zamparelli reveals she was stopped by the Gardaí as she rushed...

Jennifer Zamparelli has revealed she was stopped by the Gardaí last year, as she rushed home from Ardmore Studios – where Dancing With The Stars is filmed.

Just minutes before she went live on air, the TV presenter’s son Enzo suffered an accident at home, leaving Jennifer in tears.

Explaining what happened, the 40-year-old told TV Now: “My son had slipped on the floor with the babysitter and I had 10 minutes to go live.”

“I got a video from the babysitter, as he had smashed his face on the floor and lost his tooth. I couldn’t leave leave, they couldn’t have drafted in anybody that quick!”

Jennifer confeessed: “It was one of the hardest shows I have ever had to do, and then I got a speeding ticket coming home!”

“I put the foot down driving from the studio and the Gardaí stopped me.”

“I tried to explained about the tooth; tried to drop in Dancing with the Stars, nah, didn’t budge. It was my first ticket ever.”

Dancing With The Stars was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the RTÉ star admitted she really missed filming the show.

“I did miss it, when it was dark and rainy, the glitz and the glamour really gets you through those few months,” she said.

“It was really odd but because of the times we are in, I was really needed at home too.”

“But I do miss talking about it on the radio and reading about it. And the gossip! Oh my God, I miss that so much.”