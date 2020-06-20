The show is expected to return next year

Jennifer Zamparelli reveals her dream Dancing With The Stars contestants

Jennifer Zamparelli has revealed her dream Dancing With The Stars contestants.

The TV presenter, who co-hosts the show with Nicky Byrne, is confident DWTS will return early next year – despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, she said: “I’m pretty confident and positive Dancing With The Stars will come back.”

“We’re coming out of this lockdown quicker than expected. Who knows where we’ll be next January? It seems like such a long time away, and things are changing so quickly, day to day.”

When asked who she’d love to see on the 2021 series, Jen said: “I’d love Jedward to do it, one or either of them, or Marty Whelan but he’s been asked so many times because he’s a joy to work with.”

Addressing rumours former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern could appear on the show, she brought up the fact that her co-host Nicky is married to Bertie’s daughter Georgina.

Jen said: “Would Nicky be accused of bias? But Nicky doesn’t score the dancers, so who knows?”

The RTÉ 2fm host with reunite with Nicky next week to host RTÉ Does Comic Relief, alongside Eoghan McDermott and Deirdre O’Kane.

