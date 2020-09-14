Jennifer Zamparelli responds to backlash after promoting anti-mask debate on 2FM

Jennifer Zamparelli has responded to backlash after she promoted an upcoming segment on her 2FM show that will focus on anti-maskers.

Taking to Twitter the Dublin presenter had asked those who are refusing to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic to get in touch.

Inviting anti-maskers on to the programme caused uproar on social media, with many believing they shouldn’t be given a platform, given that mask wearing is mandatory and has been proven to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

We are having an open discussion on my show on @RTE2fm tomorrow about face masks. Do you have strong opinions on wearing them or not wearing them ? I’d love to hear from you. Mail me [email protected] — Jennifer Zamparelli (@JenniferMaguire) September 14, 2020

Anti-mask protests have gained huge criticism online, with many slamming the likes of Jim Corr for endangering the population by refusing to wear face coverings.

Taking to the social media network some users blasted the upcoming segment as “irresponsible” with people comparing the discussion to other dangerous topics.

Let’s have an open discussion about feeding cigarettes to children. Sure why not…in the interests of “debate” and “balance.” — Tom Lyons (@TomLyonsBiz) September 14, 2020

Is this the dumbest, sick, most dangerous idea in #RTE history? Lives are at risk, especially the elderly.

Have we learned absolutely nothing?

Are the adults in #RTE on their holidays? — JIM FITZPATRICK (@jimfitzpatrick) September 14, 2020

I really hope you reconsider. This is a spectacularly bad idea. — Niall Murphy (@NiallXMurphy) September 14, 2020

This shouldn’t be an issue up for public discussion,our medical experts and WHO have asked public to wear masks to save lives,giving anti maskers a platform to spread their misinformation is just wrong,anti maskers go against all expert advice,sending a dangerous message — Casso (@CassoJane) September 14, 2020

Responding to dozens of complaints, Jennifer defended her decision to go ahead with the segment on Tuesday’s episode, slamming the response online as “abuse”.

“Wow so much abuse so few characters,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Firstly considering the protests on the weekend we want to look at the psychology behind someone who does not wear a mask despite the overwhelming medical advice.

“Wearing a mask is not a debate. No one said that,” she added.

Wow so much abuse so few characters… Firstly considering the protests on the weekend we want to look at the psychology behind someone who does not wear a mask despite the overwhelming medical advice. Wearing a mask is not a debate. No one said that — Jennifer Zamparelli (@JenniferMaguire) September 14, 2020

We know what is right and we know we should wear a mask. But there are still those who feel it is a discussion that should be had, why is that?

Tune in from nine @RTE2fm — Jennifer Zamparelli (@JenniferMaguire) September 14, 2020

Jennifer, 40, added that she wants to find out why anti-maskers think the way they do.

She then confirmed that the segment will go ahead from 9am, despite calls to change the discussion.

It comes after former Big Brother star DJ Spiral was slammed online for refusing to wearing a mask in LIDL.