The presenter has revealed her partner has set himself on fire "a few times"

Jennifer Zamparelli opens up about her husband’s ‘dangerous’ job as a stuntman

Jennifer Zamparelli has opened up about her husband’s “dangerous” job as a stuntman.

The TV presenter married her Italian husband Lau back in 2014, and they’ve since welcomed two children – Florence, 5, and Enzo, 2.

Speaking on the Jennifer Zamparelli show on RTÉ2FM this morning, the 40-year-old shed light on her partner’s work as a stuntman.

During a conversation with Lottie Ryan about fears, Jennifer confessed: “I’m scared of everything.”

“I’m not one of those people who has a dream to jump out of a plane or climb Mount Everest. I’m like nah, too dangerous, if there’s a high chance I could die I’m not going to do it.”

Lottie admitted she was surprised by Jennifer’s answer, as she thought she would be more of a “thrill seeker” because her husband is.

Jennifer joked: “Yeah, but one of us has to stay alive for the kids, you know.”

The mum-of-two continued: “He can fling himself off tall buildings being a stuntman or whatever he likes, but I’m fine and cosy here in my little studio talking to you lot, that’s fine with me.”

When asked what is the most dangerous thing Lau has done, Jennifer replied: “I’d say setting himself on fire, I am not too keen on those.”

“He set himself fully, like completely head to toe on fire a few times.”

“I stupidly, was showing… I was showing somebody [the video] and Florence managed to catch a glimpse and I’ve traumatised her for the rest of her life because daddy was burning.”

“I’m a terrible parent,” she laughed.

When Lottie asked if Lau ever runs things by her before he attempts a dangerous stunt, the radio host replied: “No he doesn’t, sure that’s his gig!”

“He has to do stuff like that, that’s what he does you know, he can’t ask for my permission.”