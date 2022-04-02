Jennifer Zamparelli marks 16 years since she first met her husband Lau in sweet post

Jennifer Zamparelli has marked 16 years since she first met her husband Lau in a sweet post.

The TV presenter married her Italian beau back in 2014, and the couple have since welcomed two children – Florence, 3, and Enzo, 3.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the RTÉ star shared snaps from their romantic night away at a hotel.

The pair are enjoying a well-deserved break after Jennifer wrapped filming the latest season of Dancing With The Stars last Sunday.

She captioned the post: “First weekend off since Jan!!!! Spent it lounging around @powerscourthotel with @zampers1.”

“We looked at the mountains we had massages we ate and drank to our hearts content and remembered that we met this time 16 years ago!”

“16 YEARS!!!!! My gawwwd. @zampers1 ..still love hanging out with you 🤟❤️ ❤️,” she added.

Jennifer’s husband works as a stuntman, and the presenter has previously opened up about how “dangerous” his job is.

During a conversation with Lottie Ryan about fears on RTÉ2fm last year, Jennifer confessed: “I’m scared of everything.”

“I’m not one of those people who has a dream to jump out of a plane or climb Mount Everest. I’m like nah, too dangerous, if there’s a high chance I could die I’m not going to do it.”

Lottie admitted she was surprised by Jennifer’s answer, as she thought she would be more of a “thrill seeker” because her husband is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Zamparelli (@jenzamparelli)

Jennifer joked: “Yeah, but one of us has to stay alive for the kids, you know.”

“He can fling himself off tall buildings being a stuntman or whatever he likes, but I’m fine and cosy here in my little studio talking to you lot, that’s fine with me.”

When asked what is the most dangerous thing Lau has done, Jennifer replied: “I’d say setting himself on fire, I am not too keen on those.”

“He set himself fully, like completely head to toe on fire a few times.”

“I stupidly, was showing… I was showing somebody [the video] and Florence managed to catch a glimpse and I’ve traumatised her for the rest of her life because daddy was burning.”

“I’m a terrible parent,” she laughed.

When Lottie asked if Lau ever runs things by her before he attempts a dangerous stunt, the radio host replied: “No he doesn’t, sure that’s his gig!”

“He has to do stuff like that, that’s what he does you know, he can’t ask for my permission.”