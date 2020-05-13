Jennifer Zamparelli blasts diet pill company for using her image without her consent

The presenter assured fans she would 'never endorse' such a product

Jennifer Zamparelli blasts diet pill company for using her image without her...

Jennifer Zamparelli has hit out at a diet company for using her image without her consent.

The 2FM presenter revealed a diet pill company has been using her photo and fake quotes to promote their product.

Taking to Twitter the mum-of-two shared the image from a Facebook ad campaign.

“If anyone sees a post saying I am endorsing some diet pills please let me know,” she wrote.

“This is happening on Facebook without my consent or knowledge. I have NEVER or will NEVER take or endorse such a thing.”

If anyone sees a post saying I am endorsing some diet pills please let me know. This is happening on Facebook without my consent or knowledge. I have NEVER or will NEVER take or endorse such a thing pic.twitter.com/mtROTnEwfr — Jennifer Zamparelli (@JenniferMaguire) May 13, 2020

It comes a year after RTÉ presenter Miriam O’Callaghan started legal action against Facebook for allowing fake ads to run using her image, without her consent.

The Prime Time host was being used to promote a skincare company, and took out a high court order against the social media site.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker chat about the effect of false rumours on WhatsApp, after Doireann Garrihy opened up about her own experience.

And with the cancellation of Love Island, Ali and Kendra talk about what’s next for the show. Plus the girls discuss the closing down of Bewleys and the huge criticism property developer Johnny Ronan has received.

All episodes are available on iTunes and Spotify: