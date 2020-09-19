Jennifer Zamparelli admits she ‘freaked out’ when daughter was sent home from school with temperature

The mum-of-two abruptly left her 2FM show this week - after receiving a call from her child's school

Jennifer Zamparelli has admitted she ‘freaked out’ when her daughter Florence was sent home from school with a temperature this week.

On Thursday, the radio presenter abruptly left her RTÉ 2FM show during an ad break, after receiving a call from her daughter’s school.

Speaking to Lottie Ryan on 2fm, Jennifer opened up about receiving that “dreaded phone call”.

She said: “I suppose every parent dreads when you’re in the middle of work and the phone rings and it’s the school saying your kid has a temperature. You just go to the worst place in your mind, really.”

Jennifer went on to explain: “So she had a temperature, I was asked to come and pick her up and I just had to leave everything and go and pick her up.”

“I got to the school and I was met by the principal and Florence with her face mask on. She had a temperature.”

“They put a mask on her straight away and sat her at the back of the class and when I heard that I thought, god, I hope she’s okay and doesn’t feel bad or scared. But, that’s what has to be done.”

Jennifer said she was advised to call the GP, and admitted it was “stressful” waiting for a call back.

“So I called, and then you have to wait for them to call you back and it’s about two to four hours before they call you back so that is a pretty stressful time,” she said.

“It’s a scary time from that high temperature to when you call the doctor because you do think of the worst.”

“I was freaking out a little bit. I was OK in a sense that Lau’s getting a covid test twice a week for work or whatever so i was like, ‘God surely we’d know, it can’t be that because he keeps testing negative’. But you just don’t know.”

Thankfully, Florence is now feeling a little better, but they were still advised to restrict their movements for 48 hours.

Jennifer said: “The reality is I have to limit my movements today and it’s a necessary inconvenience for families..”

“I just hope employers are going to be as understanding as mine because you can’t ask anybody to mind your kid even if the doctor doesn’t say, ‘you should go and have a test’, they still have a temperature.”

“You still have to watch them and anything could happen. You don’t want to put anybody at that risk and nobody’s going to want to take that risk.”

“She’s ok but it was a worrying time you know when she has the temperature,” Jennifer continued.

“It’s been a crazy week but to be honest with you nothing compares to that stress when you get a call from the school saying your kid has a temp.

“That drive, nothing compares to that stress,” she added.

