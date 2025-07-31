Jennifer Wrynne wouldn’t miss Galway Races ‘for the world’ before she starts cancer treatment

Jennifer Wrynne has shared that she wouldn’t miss the Galway Races “for the world” before she starts cancer treatment.

The influencer was recently diagnosed with breast cancer just three months after welcoming her fourth child, a daughter named Amelia Rose.

Now taking to Instagram to share some stunning photos of her all-white ladies’ day outfit, she penned: “My breast cancer treatment doesn’t start for a few more weeks so making the most of it before it starts! 🙏🏻😄”

She continued: “The style here already – Omg! Cant wait to share more pics.”

During an exclusive interview with Goss.ie at the start of this month, the mother-of-four recalled how doctors acted fast after she discovered a lump on her breast in the shower.

Jennifer was preparing to bring her daughter for her two months injections when she “felt a lump on my right breast.”

She initially didn’t think anything of it, but casually mentioned it to the nurse when she brought Amelia in for her injections.

The nurse had a quick look and noted that the lump had “jagged edges, which is not what you want.”

Jennifer was due to return to her GP for a smear test the following week, so the nurse said they would take another look at it then.

The 36-year-old ended up being referred to the Galway Clinic, where she was met by a doctor who did an ultrasound on her breast.

Jennifer recalled: “The minute he put me on the bed and put the scanner on me, he never spoke the whole time. And normally when you go to a doctor or a dentist or whoever it is, they’ll always talk to you, but he never spoke. So I got an eerie feeling.”

Within 20 minutes, Jennifer was sent for a mammogram and a biopsy, and she could immediately sense she was in trouble.

Jennifer noted how everybody is the hospital was “really lovely and sympathetic” towards her, but she could tell they were speaking to her as if something was wrong.

After having the mammogram and biopsy, Jennifer said a doctor put a metal chip into her breast and said, “This is for the surgeon. So the surgeon knows exactly where the lump is and where to perform the surgery.”

At this point, no one had told Jennifer that she had breast cancer, until she bit the bullet and asked one of the doctors if they believed her lump was cancerous.

“His exact words were, ‘We have to wait till the biopsy results come back, but your lump has every single characteristic of cancer,’” Jennifer recalled.

The mother-of-four then had to wait a week for the biopsy results, which she described as “utter torture/”

“It was the worst week of my life, to the point where this now is a breeze because at least I know what I’m doing and I know what I’m in for,” she said.

After the week passed, Jennifer returned to the hospital where doctors informed her that her lump was cancerous.

“I think I cried my eyes dry for the whole week [before she got the biopsy results], so by the time I went in to get the results, I didn’t even cry. The shock was gone out of it for me,” she confessed.

“In the weirdest way, it was just like okay, at least I know now, and the unknown and the uncertainty is gone. So now I know what I have to do, what I have to go through, and let’s just get on with it and be done with it.”

Jennifer noted how she has had no other symptoms, and feels very lucky that she found the lump so early on.

“No pain, no tiredness, no fatigue, no loss of appetite… Absolutely nothing at all. And even as I’m talking to you now, physically, I feel so good. I got back to my exercise classes after having the baby and just the usual stuff that I always did.

“The doctors said because the lump is so close to my skin and because it’s so high, it was so easy to find. So I was just so lucky. You know if it had been deeper into my breast or at the back of it, I don’t know when I would have found it. So for that reason, I feel very, very lucky.”